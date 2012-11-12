UPDATE 1-Clapton platinum watch nets $3.6 mln at auction

* Asian collector buys Patek Philippe from British rocker
* Christie's watch sales in Geneva fetch $28.5 million
* Investment watch fund buys top lot made for U.S. collector
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 12 An Asian collector bought a
platinum chronograph Patek Philippe wristwatch owned by British
rock guitarist Eric Clapton for 3.44 million Swiss francs ($3.63
million) at auction on Monday, Christie's said.
The "ultra-rare" reference 2499/100 by the Swiss luxury
watchmaker, one of only two cased in platinum, was acquired by
Clapton some 10 years ago, it said.
It fetched a combined hammer price and commission that was in
line with Christie's pre-sale estimate of 2.5-4.0 million francs
while also setting a world record price for this reference at
auction, it said in a statement on its semi-annual Geneva sale.
" The Eric Clapton watch was bought by an Asian private
collector, " Christie's spokesman Cristiano de Lorenzo told
Reuters, adding that the buyer had been in the room.
But the top lot at the seven-hour sale was another platinum
chronograph Patek Philippe, reference 2458, made in 1952 for
legendary American collector J.B. Champion. It fe tched n early
3.78 m i llion Swiss francs and set a world record for a watch
without complications, or f eatures beyond the display of hours,
minutes and seconds, it sa id.
Precious Time, an investment watch fund launched by
Luxembourg-based Elite Advisers, was the buyer, Christie's said
in a statement.
In all, 96 percent of the 315 lots on offer found new
owners, netting 27.04 million Swiss francs ($28.52 million), the
auction house owned by French billionaire Francois Pinault said.
Clapton's Patek Philippe, made in the Swiss city in 1987,
has a perpetual calendar with moon phases, as well as windows
for day and month and dials for seconds and minutes.
Most experts would rank it among the world's 10 most
significant wristwatches that stand out for historical
importance, mechanical complexity, beauty, original condition,
rarity and superior provenance, Aurel Bacs, international head
of Christie's watch department, said before conducting the sale.
Clapton, the former Cream musician, last year sold more than
70 of his guitars at a charity auction in New York, raising
$2.15 million for the Crossroads Centre drug and alcohol
rehabilitation centre that he founded in Antigua.
Last month in London he sold an abstract painting by German
artist Gerhard Richter at rival Sotheby's for $34.2 million,
setting a new record for the price paid at auction for the work
of a living artist.
Antiquorum's sale of modern and vintage timepieces, held in
Geneva on Sunday evening, netted 8.63 million Swiss francs
($9.10 million) for 485 lots sold out of 613 on offer, it said
in a statement issued on Monday,
The top lot was a Rolex Single Red Prototype, known as the
S ea D weller Submariner, o ne of only six produced in 1967 for use
by divers. It sold for 490,900 Swiss francs -- four time its
pre-sale estimate - in its first appearance at auction.
" It is the highest price ever paid for a Rolex sport watch
and for a Sea Dweller, " Antiquorum said.
($1 = 0.9482 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Patricia Reaney)