Clapton platinum watch nets $3.6 mln - Christie's

GENEVA Nov 12 A platinum chronograph Patek
Philippe wristwatch belonging to British rock guitarist Eric
Clapton fetched 3.44 million Swiss francs ($3.63 million) at
auction on Monday, Christie's said.
The "ultra-rare" reference 2499/100, one of only two cased
in platinum, was acquired by Clapton some 10 years ago, it said.
It was sold at its semi-annual auction in Geneva, which
featured more than 300 timepieces, for a price including
commission that was in line with Christie's pre-sale estimate of
2.5-4.0 million francs.
"It was bought by an anonymous buyer in the room. I have no
information regarding the buyer," Christie's spokesman Cristiano
de Lorenzo said.
Made in the Swiss city in 1987, the Patek Philippe has a
perpetual calendar with moon phases, as well as windows for day
and month and dials for seconds and minutes.
Most experts would rank it among the world's 10 most
significant wristwatches that stand out for historical
importance, mechanical complexity, beauty, original condition,
rarety and superior provenance, Aurel Bacs, international head
of Christie's watch department, said before conducting the sale.
Clapton, former Cream musician, last year sold more than 70
of his guitars at a charity auction in New York, raising $2.15
million for the Crossroads Centre drug and alcohol
rehabilitation centre that he founded in Antigua.
Last month in London he sold an abstract painting by German
artist Gerhard Richter at rival Sotheby's for $34.2 million,
setting a new record for the price paid at auction for the work
of a living artist.
($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)