版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 06:06 BJT

Aruba, Citgo reach deal to reopen idled refinery -official

ORANJESTAD May 13 Aruba and Venezuelan PDVSA's refining unit Citgo Petroleum reached a deal to lease and restart an idled 235,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the government of the Caribbean island said late on Friday.

The agreement involves a 25-year lease that would allow Citgo to operate the refinery after investing in an overhaul. (Reporting by Sailu Urribari in Oranjestad; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐