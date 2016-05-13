Aruba, Citgo reach deal to reopen idled refinery -official

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
ORANJESTAD May 13 Aruba and Venezuelan PDVSA's refining unit Citgo Petroleum reached a deal to lease and restart an idled 235,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the government of the Caribbean island said late on Friday.
The agreement involves a 25-year lease that would allow Citgo to operate the refinery after investing in an overhaul. (Reporting by Sailu Urribari in Oranjestad; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio