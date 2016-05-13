Aruba, Citgo reach deal to reopen idled refinery -official

ORANJESTAD May 13 Aruba and Venezuelan PDVSA's refining unit Citgo Petroleum reached a deal to lease and restart an idled 235,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the government of the Caribbean island said late on Friday.

The agreement involves a 25-year lease that would allow Citgo to operate the refinery after investing in an overhaul. (Reporting by Sailu Urribari in Oranjestad; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chris Reese)