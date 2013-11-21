版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 07:35 BJT

BRIEF-Aruba Networks sees Q2 revenue $165-$169 mln- conf call

Nov 21 Aruba Networks Inc : * Sees Q2 revenue $165-$169 million- conf call * Sees Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.16-$0.17 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $166.1 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Further company coverage
