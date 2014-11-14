BRIEF-Aryzta prices 250 million euros hybrid securities

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
Nov 14 Aryzta AG :
* Says announces pricing of 250 million euros hybrid securities to be issued on Nov. 21, 2014 by its Irish incorporated financing vehicle ARYZTA Euro Finance Limited
* Says proceeds from issue will be used for general corporate purposes outside of Switzerland
* Says hybrid securities offer investors a coupon of 4.5 percent and are undated with a first call date of March 28, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.