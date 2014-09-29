版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 13:24 BJT

BRIEF-Aryzta says FY 2014 revenue increased by 6.8pct to 4.809 billion euros

Sept 29 Aryzta AG : * Says FY group EBITA increased by 19.0pct to 566 million euros * Says FY 2014 group revenue increased by 6.8pct to 4.809 billion euros * Says FY underlying fully diluted net profit increased by 18.3pct to 378

million euros * Source text [bit.ly/1rwO5Zb] * Further company coverage
