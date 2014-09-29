BRIEF-Aryzta says FY 2014 revenue increased by 6.8pct to 4.809 billion euros

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion
Sept 29 Aryzta AG : * Says FY group EBITA increased by 19.0pct to 566 million euros * Says FY 2014 group revenue increased by 6.8pct to 4.809 billion euros * Says FY underlying fully diluted net profit increased by 18.3pct to 378
million euros
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock