Main Street banks launch new trade group

Feb 24 A group of regional and middle market
U.S. banks have created their own lobbying organization, as they
seek to differentiate themselves from major Wall Street firms.
The formation of the so-called American Securities
Association on Wednesday comes as big banks are facing increased
scrutiny from regulators about their size and risk to the
financial system.
Regional banks, which typically cater to the needs of
mid-sized businesses and local families, serve a different
purpose than their Wall Street counterparts.
"Deep roots and knowledge of local markets allow ASA member
firms to better serve their communities than larger Wall Street
firms," Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer of Stephens Inc
and the group's chair, said in a press release.
"Washington's one-size-fits-all approach to industry
regulation disproportionately harms our ability to drive
economic recovery and job creation."
The group also includes executives from BB&T Securities,
Stifel Financial Corp, Raymond James Financial Inc
and Piper Jaffray Companies and will serve as an
umbrella organization for another newly formed group that
focuses on equity-specific matters called the Equity Dealers of
America, as well as the existing Bond Dealers of America that
represents fixed income firms.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)