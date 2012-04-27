UPDATE 3-Asahi set to buy soft drinks maker Calpis for $1.2 bln -sources

* Asahi wants to expand non-alcoholic market share -sources
* Deal would make it Japan's 3rd biggest soft drinks maker
* Lost out to Molson Coors for Europe's Starbev
* Asahi shares drop 1 pct, underperform benchmark
By Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Shimizu
April 27 Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings
is close to finalising a deal to buy soft drinks maker
Calpis Co for $1.2 billion, sources said on Friday, bringing its
M&A buying spree back to its shrinking home market as it seeks
to bolster non-alcoholic earnings.
An acquisition would make Asahi, the maker of Japan's
top-selling "Super Dry" beer, the nation's third-biggest
non-alcoholic drinks maker and comes on top of some $3.7 billion
in mostly small domestic and overseas deals in the past five
years.
But it has been less aggressive than arch-rival Kirin
Holdings in acquisitions and this month, it failed to
get its hands on East European brewer StarBev, outbid by Molson
Coors Brewing Co which paid around $3.5 billion.
The Calpis deal, worth some 100 billion yen, will be
announced in early May, said two sources close to the talks, who
declined to be identified as the matter is not yet public.
Asahi said in a statement it was considering possible
acquisitions but declined to elaborate further. Ajinomoto Co
, the seasoning maker which owns Calpis, declined to
comment.
Faced with a declining population, uncertain economic
prospects and constant deflation, Japan's many food and beverage
makers are expected to continue a flurry of operational tie-ups
and M&A.
"As the Japanese market continues to shrink, traditional
rivals have increasingly begun to tie up in operational areas,
like milk and beer firms have done with distribution, to stay
competitive," said Ryuichi Kobayashi, an independent consultant
for several Japanese retailers and consumer goods companies.
"Mergers and acquisitions within the industry are simply a
continuation of this trend," he said.
With the Calpis purchase, Asahi would own the company's
namesake milky soft drinks, popular with Japanese children.
Product expansion is an essential component in Asahi's plans
to boost annual sales by up to 56 percent by 2015. It currently
ranks fourth in the country's soft drinks market, trailing
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Suntory Holdings and
Ito En Ltd.
In Japan's beer market, Asahi commands 38 percent on the
market, edging out Kirin which has 36 percent, but fast
declining beer consumption has helped pushed both firms
overseas.
In recent years, Asahi has bought Australia's Schweppes, New
Zealand's Independent Liquor and a stake in China's Tsingtao
Brewery.
Kirin has completed much bigger deals, buying Brazil's
Shincariol, Australia's Lion Nathan and a large stake in San
Miguel Brewery of the Philippines.
Asahi shares fell 1 percent, compared with a 0.4 percent
decline in the benchmark Nikkei 225.