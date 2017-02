TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp will launch a tender offer bid to acquire Zoll Medical Corp, a U.S. medical equipment firm, for up to 100 billion yen ($1.2 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The maker of chemicals and construction materials will be holding a press conference at 0730 GMT, which will be attended by Taketsugu Fujiwara, the president of Asahi Kasei Corp, .