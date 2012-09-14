Canada to stop opposing listing asbestos as hazardous

OTTAWA, Sept 14 Canada said on Friday it was
dropping its longtime opposition to listing asbestos as a
hazardous material, a designation that would require exporters
to warn importing countries that the fire-resistant substance
can cause cancer and other illnesses.
Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis said he made
the decision, which would also allow countries to ban imports of
asbestos, as a logical consequence of plans by Quebec's
provincial premier-designate, Pauline Marois, effectively to end
the production of the substance. The province is the only place
in Canada where it's produced.
Canada has been the only western developed country to be
exporting asbestos, which is estimated to kill more than 100,000
people around the world every year. It had continued to export
it even though it strictly regulated its use domestically.