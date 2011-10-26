UPDATE 2-Asbury Auto sees steady 2012 auto sales rate

* CEO says economy must improve for sales to rebound

* Expects sales rate to stay in low 13 million range

* Shares fall 5 pct (Updates with executive comments, stock reaction)

Oct 26 U.S. dealership group Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG.N) reported quarterly results that were in-line with Wall Street estimates and projected the auto sales rate in 2012 would hold steady with current levels.

In an interview, Asbury Chief Executive Craig Monaghan said the annual U.S. sales rate over the past year has hovered between 12.5 million 13 million.

For sales to rebound in the fourth quarter and 2012, the broader economic conditions in the United States would have to improve, Monaghan said.

"We don't see really any catalyst for the selling rate to be a whole lot different from the low 13 million range that we're seeing today," Monaghan told Reuters.

Shares of Asbury were down 5.1 percent in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange, alongside a similar slide in auto stocks, including Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors Co (GM.N).

Asbury's third-quarter net income was $12.3 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $12.5 million, or 38 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 44 cents a share, in-line with the 44 cents forecast on average by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.07 billion from $1.02 billion, in-line with $1.07 billion that analysts had expected.

Used vehicle retail revenues were up 19 percent.

About 60 percent of Asbury's new vehicle sales come from Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor Co (7203.T), which were hard hit by an earthquake and tsunami in March that constrained the availability of new vehicles.

Some of Asbury's dealerships had less than two weeks of supply at certain points during the year, executives said, but inventories are now recovering quickly and is expected to be at typical levels by the first quarter of next year.

Last week, AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, posted a strong quarterly profit, as it rang up higher selling prices for its new and used vehicles and the CEO said he still expected industrywide U.S. sales of new vehicles to continue to improve in the fourth quarter. [ID:nN1E79J03F]