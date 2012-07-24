版本:
Asbury Automotive Group net income up nearly 49 pct

July 24 Asbury Automotive Group, one of the largest auto dealer chains in the United States, said second-quarter net income rose nearly 49 percent on strength in sales of new cars.

Earnings totaled $21.1 million; revenue increased 11 percent to $1.2 billion.

Asbury, based in Duluth, Georgia, said new-vehicle sales were up 16 percent and used-vehicle sales rose 7 percent.

