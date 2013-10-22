Asbury Automotive profit up 10 pct on higher car sales

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by the continuing recovery in the automobile industry.
Net income rose to $22.7 million or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $20.7 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Asbury earned 91 cents per share from continuing operations.
Asbury said new-vehicles sales were up 13 percent and used-vehicle sales rose 33 percent in the quarter.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.