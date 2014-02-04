版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Asbury Auto profit rises due to higher new and used car sales

Feb 4 U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher sales of both new and used vehicles.

Net income rose to $26.9 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $22.8 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. ()

Asbury earned 88 cents per share from continuing operations in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company said new-vehicles sales rose 10 percent and used-vehicle sales 24 percent in the quarter.
