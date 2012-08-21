版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 02:19 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Asbury Automotive to B1

Aug 21 Asbury Automotive Group Inc : * Moody's upgrades Asbury Automotive to b1; outlook remains positive * Moody's upgrades Asbury Automotive to b1 from b2

