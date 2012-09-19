版本:
BRIEF-Ascena Retail falls in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Ascena Retail Group Inc : * Falls 4.8 percent to $20 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

