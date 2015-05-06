Retirement plan provider Ascensus explores sale - sources

May 6 Ascensus Inc, the largest independent
retirement plan and savings services provider in the United
States, is exploring a sale it hopes could value it at close to
$1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Ascensus' private equity owner, J.C. Flowers & Co, has
retained investment bank Deutsche Bank AG to help run
an auction for the company, the people said on Wednesday.
Annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization for Ascensus is around $70 million, one of the
people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Representatives for Ascensus, J.C.
Flowers and Deutsche declined to comment.
Drescher, Pennsylvania-based Ascensus specializes in
record-keeping, administrative, and program management services
for over 40,000 retirement plans and 3 million 529 college
savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs
and health savings accounts. It manages $125 billion in assets,
as of March 31, according to the firm.
Over the past few years the U.S. Department of Labor has
passed rules requiring greater disclosure of 401(k) fees, which
some providers have said makes it more expensive to be in the
business.
In late 2013 Ascensus entered the 529 college savings plan
market with its acquisition of Upromise Investments Inc from
Sallie Mae.
J.C. Flowers had tried to sell the company in 2012, one of
the people said.
Ascensus was once a part of Bisys Group Inc which was
purchased by Citigroup in 2007 for $1.44 billion. Citigroup then
sold the Retirement and Insurance services unit to affiliates of
J.C. Flowers for $800 million.
