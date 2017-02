Feb 2 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc named Victor Lee as its new chief executive. Lee replaces Ron Eller.

Lee was previously the executive director of TFG Radiant, Ascent's largest shareholder.

In January, Ascent Solar said it will sell an additional 21 percent stake to TFG Radiant, in a move that will double the Chinese group's ownership in the U.S. photovoltaic cell maker to 41 percent.