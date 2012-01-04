UPDATE 1-Ascent Solar says China's TFG Radiant doubles stake

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Increase puts TFG's ownership at about 41 pct
* TFG will buy stake for $4 mln
Jan 4 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc said it will sell an additional 21 percent stake to TFG Radiant Group, in a move that will double the Chinese group's ownership in the U.S. photovoltaic cell maker to 41 percent.
TFG, a joint venture between Radiant Group and Tertius Financial Group, will purchase the additional stake in Ascent for $4 million, or about 50 cents per share, a 19 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close of 42 cents on Nasdaq.
Last August, TFG snapped up a 20 percent stake in Ascent and the two parties agreed to set up manufacturing facilities in east Asia, in a deal valued at about $450 million.
The deal is expected to close within the next 90 days, Ascent Solar said in a statement on Wednesday.
