UPDATE 1-A Schulman Q3 results beat Street view

* Q3 adj EPS $0.65 vs est $0.64

* Q3 rev $611.1 mln vs est $548 mln (Follows alerts)

July 6 A. Schulman Inc posted third-quarter results that came in above analysts' estimates as the chemicals maker was able to pass on cost increases to customers.

The company, which makes plastic compounds and resins, said it was able to pass on raw material price increases to customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as in the Americas.

Raw material prices have shot up across the board, with many companies ramping up production as the economy recovers.

For March-May, the Akron, Ohio-based company posted a net profit of $18.8 million, or 60 cents a share, down from $25.8 million, or 91 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 45 percent to $611.1 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 65 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, were expected the company to earn 64 cents a share on revenue of $548 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A Schulman shares closed at $25.92 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.