UPDATE 1-A. Schulman Q4 profit tops market estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.49 vs est $0.45

* Q4 sales up 21 pct to $578.1 mln

Oct 26 Plastics company A. Schulman Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as higher prices and favorable foreign exchange rates boosted sales.

The company, which makes plastic compounds and resins, will not provide any specific outlook for fiscal 2012 given the volatility in the global economic environment, Chief Executive Joseph Gingo said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $5.9 million, or 19 cents a share, from $7.9 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 49 cents per share, topping analysts' expectations of 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose over 21 percent to $578.1 million.

A. Schulman's shares closed at $19.90 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)