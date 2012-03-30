版本:
UPDATE 1-A Schulman raises quarterly dividend by 12 pct

March 30 Plastics company A. Schulman Inc said it has increased its quarterly cash dividend by about 12 percent to 19 cents per share.

The company, which makes plastic compounds and resins, will pay the dividend on May 1 to shareholders of record on April 19.

A. Schulman had raised its dividend by about 10 percent in October last year.

It had reported first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations in January.

The company's shares closed at $27.15 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

