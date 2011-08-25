UPDATE 2-A. Schulman cuts profit target, to close plant

* Cuts fiscal year profit forecast

* To close Nashville, Tennessee plant

* Realigns North American engineered plastics business

* Stock drops 3.5 percent (Adds CEO comments, stock drop)

NEW YORK, Aug 25 Plastics company A. Schulman Inc (SHLM.O) cut its earnings forecast for the year and said it will close a plant in Tennessee, with the loss of 60 jobs, sending its stock down 3.5 percent.

Citing a "weakening global environment," the company said on Thursday it expects adjusted net income of $50 million to $52 million for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31. It previously targeted a range of $57 million to $62 million.

The lower forecast is primarily because of special charges totaling about $5 million that will reduce fiscal 2011 fourth-quarter and full-year results, A. Schulman said.

The company also said it will realign its North American operations, closing its facility in Nashville, Tennessee, and consolidating manufacturing in its Ohio plants.

About 60 jobs in Nashville will be eliminated and the company will take charges totaling $8 million to $10 million for the restructuring, it said. It did not specify when those charges would be taken.

In morning trading on the Nasdaq, A. Schulman shares were down 61 cents to $16.61.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said that in the fourth quarter, it expects to take a pre-tax charge of about $3 million for a settlement involving a business relationship.

It will also take a non-cash charge of about $2 million as a result of management's decision to change its inventory methodology to eliminate differences between business units.

"The special charges will impact our results," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Gingo.

"Despite the weakening global environment, particularly in Europe, our balance sheet is strong and we will continue to take proactive steps," he said.

That includes realignment of the North American Engineered Plastics business "to prudently manage our business during this period of volatility, Gingo said.

In a separate press release, A. Schulman said it plans to close the four production lines at its Nashville plant no later than Feb. 29, 2012. As a result, it expects an annual pre-tax benefit of $4 million to $5 million, which will be realized after the current fiscal year ends.

"We have taken several actions over the past few years to replicate our profitable European Engineered Plastics business model in North America by eliminating U.S. commodity capacity and shifting our focus to more profitable technical compounds," Gingo said.

About 24 million pounds of engineered plastics production will be moved from Nashville to production lines in Akron and Bellevue, Ohio, he said.

The company plans to invest about $7 million to create technical compounding capabilities and about 20 new jobs in the Akron facility.

A. Schulman employs about 3,000 people at 33 manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Net sales were $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2010. (Reporting by Steve James, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)