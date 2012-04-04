UPDATE 1-A. Schulman profit misses on weak European volumes

April 4 Chemicals maker A. Schulman Inc
posted a lower-than-expected profit in second quarter, hurt by
lower sales volumes in Europe, sending its shares down about 10
percent in after-market trade.
December-February net income was $9.1 million, or 31 cents a
share, compared with $7.1 million, or 23 cents per share, a year
earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents a share.
Net sales fell 2.4 percent to $495.9 million, while sales
volumes fell 7.8 percent to 458.7 million pounds.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 44 cents a share on
revenue of $482.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Traditionally, our second quarter tends to be less
profitable than the first quarter due to the holiday season, but
the first half of fiscal 2012 has been challenging given the
economic environment in Europe," Chief Executive Joseph Gingo
said in a statement.
The Akron, Ohio-based company, which raised its quarterly
dividend last week, expects its full-year profit to be higher
than last year.
A. Schulman shares, which have gained about a third of their
value in the last three months, were trading at $25.20 in
extended trading, after closing at $27.85 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.