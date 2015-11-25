Australian regulator dismisses Brookfield's promises in $6.5 bln rail and port bid

SYDNEY Nov 26 Australia's competition regulator
said it rejected undertakings by Canadian infrastructure giant
Brookfield Asset Management Inc meant to address
antitrust concerns over its A$9 billion ($6.53 billion) bid for
port and rail giant Asciano Ltd.
In a statement on Thursday, the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission said Brookfield made "long term behavioural
undertakings" to assuage its concerns that the deal would give
Brookfield both the railways and freight trains in some
locations.
"After detailed consideration, the ACCC has concluded that
the undertakings are not acceptable," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims
said in the statement, without specifying the undertakings.
($1 = 1.3793 Australian dollars)
