Canada's Brookfield would sell assets to clear $6.5 bln Asciano deal: Australian regulator

BRIEF-China Oceanwide and IDG Capital report agreement to acquire IDG
* China Oceanwide and IDG Capital announce agreement to acquire IDG
SYDNEY Dec 22 Canadian infrastructure giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc offered to sell a host of assets to get antitrust clearance for a proposed $6.5 billion buyout of Australian port and rail firm Asciano Ltd, an Australia regulator said.
Brookfield promised to sell one of Asciano's rail freight businesses and one of its own coal terminals to calm concerns that the takeover would give it too much market dominance, the Australian Competitoin and Consumer Commission said on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as improved efficiency and lower costs offset a slight drop in revenue.
* Nv5 global inc says secured a $5 million contract with dallas fort worth international airport