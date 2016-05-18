Asciano says sale approvals delayed until after Australian vote

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
SYDNEY May 18 Australian ports and railway company Asciano Ltd on Wednesday said its A$9.1 billion ($6.65 billion) sale to an international consortium will be pushed back by regulatory delays due to a federal election.
Asciano said it had agreed to a request from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board to delay the approvals process as the watchdog will cease operations ahead of the July 2 vote.
Approvals were now expected on July 22 rather than May 26 as previously scheduled, the company said in a statement. Asciano shareholders were set to vote on the proposal on June 1 but this could also be deferred.
Asciano in March agreed to be bought by a host of global investors including Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and China Investment Corp.
($1 = 1.3676 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.