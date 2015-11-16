Australia's Asciano says to let Qube conduct due diligence after takeover approach

SYDNEY Nov 16 Australian rail and ports giant
Asciano Ltd said it allow rival Qube Holdings Ltd
to conduct due diligence after making an informal $6.3
billion takeover offer, in a potential blow to suitor Brookfield
Asset Management Inc.
In a statement, Asciano said its board has "decided to grant
the Qube Consortium access to confirmatory due diligence,
subject to the agreement of appropriate confidentiality
arrangements".
Qube, led by Chris Corrigan who ran Asciano's port unit for
16 years, last week made an informal cash and scrip offer worth
A$9.25 per share, a day after Asciano endorsed a similar bid
from Brookfield.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)