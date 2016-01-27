China Investment Corp joins rival bidder for Australia's Asciano

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds, bond yields jump on Yellen's rate guidance
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices)
SYDNEY Jan 28 Australian port operator Qube Holdings Ltd said the state-owned China Investment Corp joined its consortium as it made an A$8.9 billion offer for ports and rail giant Asciano Ltd.
The A$9.17-per-share cash and shares offer beats a A$9.10 offer from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc which Asciano has already said it supports. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices)
* PPG reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* MGIC Investment Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results