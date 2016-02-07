Australia's Qube raises Asciano approach to $6.4 bln, trumping Brookfield

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
SYDNEY Feb 8 Australia's Qube Holdings Ltd said it raised its proposed takeover bid for port and rail operator Asciano Ltd to A$9 billion ($6.4 billion) and that the target prefers its approach to that of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, freight terminal operator Qube said its investment consortium lifted its cash and shares indicative offer for Asciano to A$9.24 per share, higher than both its previous A$9.17 approach and Canadian Brookfield's A$9.10.
"The Asciano Board has determined that the Qube Consortium's Revised Proposal is a superior proposal," Qube said. ($1 = 1.4142 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.