Australia's Asciano bins $6.4 bln Brookfield bid it had endorsed

SYDNEY Feb 16 Australian ports and rail giant Asciano Ltd formally dumped an A$8.9 billion ($6.4 billion) buyout from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc after it failed to match a higher offer from local rival Qube Holdings Ltd.

In a statement on Tuesday, Asciano said that after giving the Canadian infrastructure investor five days to match a A$9 billion rival approach from locally listed Qube, Brookfield did not front up with a better offer.

"The Brookfield bid will now be terminated," the statement said, adding that Asciano has now signed binding sale documents with Qube.

($1 = 1.4013 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Leslie Adler)