版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二 00:46 BJT

BRIEF-Ascom's UK unit receives contract worth 1.8 mln Swiss francs from NHS

Dec 22 Ascom Holding AG :

* Uk's largest National Health Services mental health trust in London awards Ascom with a long-term service contract worth 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.83 million)

* Ascom UK has been awarded a contract to provide South London & Maudsley Nhs Foundation Trust (SLAM) with maintenance services over a period of eight years Source text - bit.ly/1JJ9INX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9817 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐