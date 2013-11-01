Ascom shares slide after investor sells major stake

BRIEF-Torrent Pharma says it had signed deals with Novartis AG to buy generic pharmaceutical products
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis'
ZURICH Nov 1 Shares in Ascom slid nearly 5 percent after major shareholder Zuercher Kantonalbank said it was offloading 26.86 percent of the company's share capital.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the price range for the stake placement had been set at 12.50-12.60 Swiss francs a share, below Thursday's closing price of 13.40 francs.
Based on the range, the sale is worth $133.4 million.
Zuercher Kantonalbank had held the shares since 2007 as a financial investment.
Brokerage Vontobel said: "We consider a price up to the mid-point as an interesting entry point for investors who believe in Ascom's mid-term targets." (Reporting by Katharina Bart, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis'
HONG KONG, April 11 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday it had ordered the local branch of private bank Coutts & Co Ltd to pay a fine of HK$7 million ($900,800) for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist rules.
ZURICH, April 11 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has advised Credit Suisse shareholders to vote against proposed bonuses for the Swiss bank's executive board totalling almost 80 million Swiss francs ($79.4 million).