2014年 4月 7日

Gerdau proposes $57 mln acquisition of France's Ascometal

April 7 Gerdau SA, Brazil's largest producer of long steel products, made a preliminary proposal to take over operations of Ascometal, a specialty steel producer in France, for 41.5 million euros ($57 million), according to a securities filing on Monday. (1 euro = 1.37 dollars)
