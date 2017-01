Feb 22 Ascot Lloyd Financial Services Ltd, a UK-based wealth management firm, named Iain Balchin as chief financial officer.

Iain joins from wealth manager St. James's Place, where he spent three years as executive director of finance. He was also finance director of corporate banking for Lloyds Banking Group Plc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)