Wal-Mart's Asda opens stores to local groups

LONDON Oct 11 Asda, the British arm of U.S. retail group Wal-Mart Stores Inc , is freeing up space in its stores for community groups, believing that deepening its involvement with customers will help it to win as a business.

Britain's second-biggest supermarket group said on Tuesday it was testing its "Community Life" project at 31 stores and planned to roll it out to all 500-plus of its stores and depots across Britain in the first quarter of 2012.

The project will see Asda "Community Champions" spending a day a week serving local organisations, community events hosted in stores every month and under-used space freed up, like meeting rooms and training rooms, for local gatherings.

The move is part of a broader campaign by Asda to connect more closely with its shoppers and follows the launch of its "Chosen By You" own-label food range last year, which was developed following consultation with customers.

Asda said that range was now the fastest growing own-label brand in Britain and made up 40 percent of its food sales, with its own-label market share ahead of rival J Sainsbury for the first time in its history.

Last week, Asda also launched its first dedicated regional own-label range, "Chosen By You Scotland."

"Government cutbacks are creating a shift in British society towards more reliance on communities -- whether it's for healthcare, education, or making ends meeting during a rough patch," Asda Chief Executive Andy Clarke told the annual conference of grocery industry group IGD.

"The more locally engaged we are, the better we do," he added.

Clarke also suggested the grocery industry might need to rethink its dash to open new megastores.

"It's easy to build new space. But that's not what all customers want. Some may want more. But many want less," he said, adding sales at smaller format stores recently purchased from Netto UK were on average 45 percent higher following conversion than when they operated under Netto. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by David Holmes)