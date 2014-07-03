UK's Asda says up to 1,360 jobs to go in store restructuring

LONDON, July 3 Supermarket chain Asda, the British arm of the world's biggest retailer Wal-Mart, said on Thursday a restructuring of management roles in its 578 UK stores would result in up to 1,360 redundancies.

The grocer had said in May it planned a new store management structure that removed some department manager roles and created new deputy manager, trading manager and section manager roles and additional section leader roles.

Thursday's announcement follows a 45-day consultation period.

Asda said the decision meant it would now have 1,662 section managers and 4,008 section leaders. It said the restructuring reflects the changing habits of shoppers.

"The changed structure places a greater emphasis on e-commerce, puts more colleagues on the shop floor and removes back office administration tasks," the firm said.

Last month Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, said it had proposed changes to its store management structure that would involve around 2,600 redundancies. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)