Asda says global sourcing underpins price promise

| LEEDS, England
LEEDS, England Nov 11 A drive to buy
produce directly from farmers and manufacturers, and in tandem
with U.S. parent Wal-Mart, will underpin the competitive
position of British grocer Asda as major rival Tesco
cuts prices, it said on Friday.
Finance director Rob McWilliam said IPL, an Asda subsidiary
focused on sourcing goods more efficiently, had grown to provide
around 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) worth of goods for the
chain from around 260 million just two years ago, and was set to
continue expanding rapidly.
By buying goods like fruit and wine directly from producers
and cutting out middlemen like export and import agents, IPL was
able to deliver cost savings of around 10 percent for Asda,
which could then be reinvested in lower prices, McWilliam said
on a tour of an IPL plant near Leeds, northern England.
"The potential is definitely there to extend it into more and
more areas," he said, noting IPL was expanding into new fields
like cut flowers and could make further savings by buying more
goods with other Wal-Mart businesses.
"They're very interested in what we're doing," McWilliam
added, noting that Wal-Mart's chief executive and the head of
its international business had both recently come to visit IPL.
Britain's grocers are conducting a high-profile battle to
persuade shoppers they offer the best value for money at a time
when disposable incomes are being squeezed by rising prices,
muted wages growth and government austerity measures.
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, announced in September a
500-million-pound investment in cutting prices in a move aimed
at reversing a gradual loss in market share.
McWilliam said that since then, Asda had seen a surge in
interest in its "price guarantee", which offers to refund
customers the difference in vouchers if their shopping was not
at least 10 percent cheaper than the nearest rival.
Almost 4 million customers had checked prices on Asda's
price guarantee website in the past four weeks, taking the total
to around 13 million since the start of the year, he said,
adding he was confident that Asda had maintained, and in some
cases extended, its price advantage over competitors.
"We are very comfortable with the market going to a low
price agenda," McWilliam said.
Earlier this week, market research data from Kantar
Worldpanel showed Asda had outperformed sales growth in
Britain's grocery market for the first time since early 2010.
The chain is due to report third-quarter sales figures on
Tuesday.
McWilliam declined to forecast the proportion of Asda
products that might be supplied by IPL in future, though he
noted it still provided a relatively small percentage of the
chain's approximate 10 billion pounds of sales in own-brand
goods.
IPL managing director Nick Scrase said wine provided a good
case study of the benefits IPL could deliver for Asda.
Until IPL started buying wine for the chain, Asda bought all
of the approximate 134 million bottles of wine it sells per year
through third parties in agents, he said.
Now, IPL buys directly from produces without having to pay
middlemen, it benefits from economies of scale by transporting
the wine in 24,000-litre bags and bottling it locally, and it
can also negotiate better freight rates by buying in bulk, he
said, noting IPL was now shipping company Maersk's biggest
customer out of South Africa.
IPL aims to deliver 12 million pounds of cost savings in
wine for Asda by 2014, he added.
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)