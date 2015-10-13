Asda names Sainsbury's retail director Roger Burnley as COO

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON Oct 13 Supermarket Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, said on Tuesday it had appointed Roger Burnley, currently the retail and operations director of rival Sainsbury's, to be its new chief operating officer.
Because he is employed by a direct competitor, Asda said it will be some time next year before Burnley joins Asda, where he will report to Chief Executive Andy Clarke.
Sainsbury's said in a statement Burnley had left the grocer with immediate effect.
Burnley previously worked for Asda between 1996 and 2002. He has also worked for Matalan.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.