UPDATE 3-Asda suffers worst sales fall in over five years

LONDON, May 19 Asda, the British arm of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart, reported its worst quarterly sales
fall in more than five years on Tuesday, but insisted its
long-term strategy was the right one.
Asda, ranked second by annual revenue behind Tesco
among British supermarkets, has been hit by an industry price
war and record food deflation. It warned this year was shaping
up to be even tougher than 2014, with the grocery market
turbulent and shopping habits continuing to change.
"Despite signs of a real and sustainable economic recovery,
2015 is setting itself up to be the most challenging year yet
for traditional supermarkets," CEO Andy Clarke told reporters.
"Customers are not yet cash-confident, preferring to save
rather than spend."
Clarke said Asda's strategy to maintain a price gap with its
three big mainstream competitors, Tesco, Sainsbury's
and Morrisons, while narrowing the gap to discounters
Aldi and Lidl was working.
He pointed to market-share gains in areas such as dairy and
meat where it has cut prices significantly.
"Strategically we're absolutely on plan, continuing to
invest in price is working," he said.
However, Asda's sales at stores open more than a year, not
counting fuel, fell 3.9 percent from a year ago in the 15 weeks
to April 19, its fiscal first quarter.
The decline came after a 2.6 percent fall in Asda's fourth
quarter and was its third quarterly decline in a row.
DEFLATION
All the "big four" grocers have been lowering prices in a
bid to turn the tide after losing customers to discounters. But
Asda was the first, saying in November 2013 it would spend 1
billion pounds ($1.6 billion) on cuts over five years.
Some 300 million pounds went on price cuts in 2014 with
another 100 million pounds spent in the first quarter. In
February, Asda separately said it would invest an additional 600
million pounds on stores this year.
Unlike its rivals Asda stopped issuing money-off vouchers
over a year ago, calling them short-sighted "gimmicks".
"It would be not transparent of me to say that (minus) 3.9
percent is a good performance," said Clarke.
But he said it had to be seen in the context of grocery
price deflation of about 2 percent and a wider market undergoing
dramatic restructuring.
"There are short-term positions being taken by some
retailers which aren't long term sustainable," he said,
acknowledging their impact on Asda.
British consumers are shopping around for the best prices,
buying little and often and increasingly opting for convenience
stores or online shopping rather than large out-of-town sites.
Industry data earlier this month showed sales fell at all of
the big four supermarkets in the last three months. Asda was the
worst performer and analysts think it could be most vulnerable
to better momentum at Tesco and Morrisons, both of which have
appointed new bosses to lead turnarounds.
"Tesco is re-awakening, probably taking a little bit of
share from just about everyone," said Shore Capital analyst
Clive Black.
Separately on Tuesday, Wal-Mart missed first quarter U.S.
sales forecasts.
