UPDATE 2-UK supermarket Asda suffers worst quarterly sales fall

* Underlying sales slump 7.5 pct
* New CEO started in July
* Turnaround will take time -Wal-Mart CEO
* Eighth consecutive quarterly sales fall
* Britain's most profitable supermarket
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment)
By James Davey
LONDON, Aug 18 Supermarket chain Asda warned on
Thursday a recovery under its new boss would take time after
Wal-Mart's British subsidiary suffered its worst drop in
quarterly sales and lost customers to rivals.
Sean Clarke, former boss of Wal-Mart's China business, took
the helm at Asda last month after CEO Andy Clarke was fired.
He has been tasked with defending a UK market share that has
slipped nearly 1 percentage point over the last year to 15.5
percent.
Asda needs to win back shoppers from German discounters Aldi
and Lidl and from traditional rivals
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, who
have all upped their games.
Asda said sales at stores open more than a year, excluding
fuel, tumbled 7.5 percent in its second quarter, which ended on
June 30.
The company's eighth consecutive quarterly fall comes a year
after a 4.7 percent fall which its then-CEO deemed Asda's
"nadir".
The 7.5 percent like-for-like sales fall was made up of a 6
percent decline in customer numbers and a 1.5 percent fall in
average spending.
"The competitive environment and food deflation continued to
challenge the market, significantly impacting traffic and comp
sales. Our strategy to turn things around is focused on
improving the retail basics," Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon said.
"While our turnaround will take time, I'm confident in the
new leadership team there and want to assure you we're
addressing this with urgency," he said.
NO 'RETAIL ARMAGEDDON'
Shares in Asda's rivals were sent higher by its statement
that maintained, rather than increased, a commitment to price
cuts of 1.5 billion pounds ($1.97 billion) over five years which
began in November 2013.
Shares in Tesco were up 2 percent, Sainsbury's up 2.8
percent and Morrisons up 2.5 percent.
"There has been much market speculation about what Asda may
or may not do to solve its trading woes with some suggestions
that a form of retail Armageddon was about to strike the UK,"
said Clive Black, analyst at Shore Capital.
"Today, we believe that Wal-Mart dispels such a possible
expectation, doing as we felt it would. That is outlining a
rational plan within existing price parameters."
Wal-Mart's McMillon said Asda would also improve product
availability and reduce costs.
CEO Clarke was optimistic.
"There is no doubt in my mind that the culture that has
always been at the heart of our success is still there," he
said. "I feel positive about the future."
While Asda has lagged peers in sales performance for two
years, it has been Britain's most profitable supermarket.
Asda said its gross profit was up in the second quarter but
did not provide details nor any guidance for the full year.
Wal-Mart raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday after
beating quarterly earnings expectations.
($1 = 0.7616 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle and Jason
Neely)