UK's Asda sales down 0.1 percent in Christmas quarter

LONDON Feb 20 Supermarket Asda, the British arm of United States retailer Wal-Mart, said on Thursday like-for-like sales were down 0.1 percent in its Christmas quarter.

Asda, which trails market leader Tesco by annual sales and is battling to be Britain's No. 2 grocer with J Sainsbury, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were down 0.1 percent on a year ago in the 13 weeks to Jan 3.

That compares to a third quarter rise of 0.3 percent.
