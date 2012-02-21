Asda Q4 underlying sales growth slows to 1 pct

BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust reports quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.38
* Community Healthcare Trust announces results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
LONDON Feb 21 Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, posted a slowdown in sales growth in the fourth quarter of its financial year, as shoppers were squeezed by rising prices and muted wages growth and grew worried about the grim economic outlook.
Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco said on Tuesday sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 1 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 7.
That followed a 1.3 percent increase in the third quarter.
* Lockheed Martin announces multi-year plan to relocate fleet ballistic missile program to other U.S. facilities
* InnerWorkings announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results