2012年 2月 21日

Asda Q4 underlying sales growth slows to 1 pct

LONDON Feb 21 Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, posted a slowdown in sales growth in the fourth quarter of its financial year, as shoppers were squeezed by rising prices and muted wages growth and grew worried about the grim economic outlook.

Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco said on Tuesday sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 1 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 7.

That followed a 1.3 percent increase in the third quarter.

