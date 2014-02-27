版本:
BRIEF-ASE's settlement amount from patent case fully recognised in its books in Q4 2013 instead of Q1 2014

Feb 27 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says settlement amount of $30 million from patent infringement case with Tessera will be fully recognised in Q4 2013 instead of Q1 2014

* Says changed period of incurred amount after accountants took into consideration of IFRS standards

