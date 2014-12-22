版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's ASE orders equipment for T$469 mln from Chang Hua Water Refiner

Dec 22 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says orders facilities/equipment for T$469 million ($14.86 million) from chang hua water refiner

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5710 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
