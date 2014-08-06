版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 17:11 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's ASE orders equipment from Japan's Towa for T$503.7 mln

Aug 6 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says orders equipment from Towa Corp for T$503.7 million(16.80 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y4GDE4

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 29.9850 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
