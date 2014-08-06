BRIEF-Taiwan's ASE orders equipment from Japan's Towa for T$503.7 mln

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
* Dior up after buyout deal (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
Aug 6 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says orders equipment from Towa Corp for T$503.7 million(16.80 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y4GDE4
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 29.9850 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Dior up after buyout deal (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* App operator says France did not notify Brussels of its taxi law
* Fresenius shares up almost 1 percent (Adds advisers, shares, background, CEO, analyst comments)