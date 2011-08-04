UPDATE 1-American Science & Engineering Q1 results lag estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.61 vs est $0.98
* Q1 rev $51.1 mln vs est $61.3 mln
(Follows alerts)
Aug 4 Security systems maker American Science
and Engineering posted lower-than-expected quarterly
results hurt by lower demand for its X-ray inspection systems.
For the first quarter, net income was $5.7 million, or 61
cents a share, compared with $6.8 million, or 74 cents a share a
year ago.
Revenue at the company, which makes X-ray inspection
systems to protect high-threat facilities and help combat
terrorism, and drug and weapon smuggling, fell 5 percent to
$51.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $61.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company closed
at $70.77 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
