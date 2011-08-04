UPDATE 1-American Science & Engineering Q1 results lag estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.61 vs est $0.98

* Q1 rev $51.1 mln vs est $61.3 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Security systems maker American Science and Engineering posted lower-than-expected quarterly results hurt by lower demand for its X-ray inspection systems.

For the first quarter, net income was $5.7 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $6.8 million, or 74 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue at the company, which makes X-ray inspection systems to protect high-threat facilities and help combat terrorism, and drug and weapon smuggling, fell 5 percent to $51.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $61.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company closed at $70.77 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))