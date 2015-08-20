TRLPC: American Seafoods taps Ares Capital for US$800m recap. loan

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 American Seafoods Group (ASG)
has tapped specialty finance company Ares Capital Corp for an
US$800m first- and second-lien credit facility that backs a
recapitalization of the Seattle-based fish harvesting company,
in a deal that is notable for both its size and syndication
strategy focused on alternative lenders, investors said.
The execution illustrates the increasing opportunities for a
growing class of alternative debt capital providers to serve
borrowers and private equity sponsors where banks are
increasingly constrained by regulatory guidelines, and
underscores the willingness of those lenders to step in on a
sizeable transaction.
Ares Capital, which lends to private middle market
companies, is holding a large anchor position in the deal and
syndicated the rest to a group of nearly 20 lenders, comprised
predominantly of non-bank lenders such as Business Development
Companies (BDCs), as well as a handful of Nordic banks, the
investors said.
"We did consider a couple of paths including a more
traditional agent-led syndication, but given the complexity of
the transaction and the story, the certainty of execution
offered by Ares was important," said Scott Perekslis, co-founder
and managing partner at Bregal Partners, the private equity
sponsor backing the recapitalization of American Seafoods.
The transaction, which closed on Wednesday, refinances and
reduces the company's outstanding debt, in part by the Ares
led-credit facility as well as by a material equity infusion by
Bregal and other co-investors. Following the recapitalization,
Bregal holds a significant but non-controlling ownership stake
in the company.
"The company refinanced all its debt at various levels
resulting in a very clean, simple capital structure and
meaningfully reduced total leverage," Perekslis said.
Moody's Investors Service said initial leverage following the
recap was 6.8 times debt-to-Ebitda. "Although ASG's leverage is
high, some of the risk is mitigated by the value of the
company's fleet, its fishing rights, and the currently favorable
regulatory environment" it said in a ratings note. Moody's
assigned the company a B3 corporate family rating, a B2 rating
to the first-lien debt and a Caa2 rating to the second-lien term
loan.
American Seafoods is the largest harvester of wild caught
fish for human consumption in the U.S., boasting a leading
market share in pollock.
The capital structure now comprises a US$60m, six-year
revolver, a US$540m, six-year first-lien term loan and a
US$200m, 6.5-year second-lien term loan. The spread on the
first-lien term loan is 500bp over Libor, while second-lien
pricing is 900bp over Libor.
BIG CATCH
The deal was very well subscribed with excess demand for
both the first- and second-lien tranches, the sources said. Ares
will retain a significant position in each tranche, underscoring
the lender's willingness to underwrite and hold the credit risk.
This approach represents a different proposition to the
market-to the investors, but also to borrowers and sponsors,
market participants said.
In a more traditional bank-led syndication, the agent does
not typically hold any meaningful amount of the paper, except to
create a secondary market in the loan. Rather the deal is
arranged primarily for broad distribution to institutional
investors.
In the middle market space, which has long had a more buy
and hold investor base, it is typical for lenders to hold a
substantial chunk, but deal size is usually more in the
US$400-$500m range.
By that measure the American Seafoods loan represents a
sizeable credit, requiring a certain scale in terms of balance
sheet capacity and distribution capabilities in order to
underwrite such a transaction.
"Ares eats its own cooking, holding significant risk and a
material piece of the credit, which was an important part of the
execution and why the syndication was remarkably smooth," said
Perekslis.
Ares Capital, which is managed by Los Angeles-based global
investment firm Ares Management LP, is one of the largest BDCs
by both market capitalization and total assets, with
approximately US$9.1bn in total assets, according to the firm's
website.
While few non-bank lenders in the middle market space have
the size and scale of Ares, other BDCs and alternative debt
capital providers that fall outside the purview of the leveraged
lending guidance, finalized in March 2013 by the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve and the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp to curb risky lending practices by banks,
including the use of excessive leverage, are benefitting from
the shift and seeing more opportunities to gain market share.
"The shift is more pronounced," said one middle market
investor. In certain segments of the market it is becoming more
difficult for lenders constrained by LLG to compete with
platforms that offer borrowers and sponsors one-stop financing
options and certainty of execution, often at more aggressive
leverage levels, the investor noted.
