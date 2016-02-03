Sessa Capital sues Ashford Hospitality over director election

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Feb 3 Activist investor Sessa Capital LP said it had sued real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc over the provision of a large termination fee if shareholders elect a majority of directors not approved by the incumbent directors.
The lawsuit alleges that Ashford Hospitality's directors breached their fiduciary duties by inserting a change-in-control provision pertaining to shareholder elections, Sessa said in a statement on Wednesday.
The hedge fund has an 8.2 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality.
Sessa had earlier said that Ashford Hospitality's decision to impose a "large termination fee" "undercuts the integrity of the strategic review process."
Ashford Hospitality has been exploring a sale, among other strategic alternatives, since August last year. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis