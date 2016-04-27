Snow Park takes 4.6 pct stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime-source

NEW YORK, April 27 Hedge fund Snow Park Capital Partners has taken a 4.6 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter, and plans to push the company to move more quickly with a stock buyback plan.

Snow Park becomes the second activist to target Ashford Hospitality Prime, which has been under attack from hedge fund Sessa Capital.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York)