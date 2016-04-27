Snow Park takes 4.6 pct stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime-source

BRIEF-KROGER NAMES MATT PERIN AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
NEW YORK, April 27 Hedge fund Snow Park Capital Partners has taken a 4.6 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter, and plans to push the company to move more quickly with a stock buyback plan.
Snow Park becomes the second activist to target Ashford Hospitality Prime, which has been under attack from hedge fund Sessa Capital.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said.
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)